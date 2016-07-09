Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), season 4: Puneri Paltan beat Bengal Warriors 38-31

Pro Kabaddi league (PKL) 4, season 4: Bengal Warriors play Puneri Paltan in Patna. (Source: PKL) Pro Kabaddi league (PKL) 4, season 4: Bengal Warriors play Puneri Paltan in Patna. (Source: PKL)

Puneri Paltan defeat Bengal Warriors 38-31 in Patna

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan: As it happened

2048 hrs IST: Not much of the time left in this game… Puneri Paltan would take this one but this has been a spectacular fight from Bengal Warriors

2047 hrs IST: All out for Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors are trying to make a comeback

2046 hrs IST: And Nitin gets super 10

2045 hrs IST: Superb stuff from Nitin and he went like a trace of a bullet

2044 hrs IST: Sonu Narwal raiding for Paltan and they get one point

2043 hrs IST: That was clinical from Nitin… Time out called by Puneri Paltan

2042 hrs IST: Here we are after the time out and Paltan in with the raid

2041 hrs IST: Bengal Warriors ask for a time out

2040 hrs IST: Do or Die for Bengal Warriors and they finally get a point

2039 hrs IST: Deepak in for the raid for Paltan

2038 hrs IST: We are back after the break and Paltan on a role in Patna

2037 hrs IST: Lead now 13 points for Puneri Paltan and Time out has been called

2036 hrs IST: Lee with the raid and it is Super Tackle

2035 hrs IST: Super Tackle on from Puneri Paltan

2033 hrs IST: Bengal Warriors are looking different with the mind setup unlike they had in first half

2030 hrs IST: After a long time we have seen something incredible from Bengal Warriors and they are trying to get it back

2029 hrs IST: Ajay Thakur in for raid and he has got 3 points from 4 raids

2028 hrs IST: Review successful and no bonus awarded

2026 hrs IST: TV Umpire has been called on this occasion

2025 hrs IST: Bengal Warriors are really struggling right now and you can just have a look at that lead

2024 hrs IST: Chhillar is off the field for now

2023 hrs IST: A bit confidence shown there

2022 hrs IST: And we are back with live action and what else you can ask for… Paltan increase their lead to 16 points

2020 hrs IST: Puneri Paltan are looking in brilliant form… It has been absolute pleasure to watch them so far but with Kabaddi you never know when tables can turn around

2019 hrs IST: At halftime Puneri Paltan 22-10 Bengal Warriors

2018 hrs IST: 11 points LEAD for Puneri Paltan

2017 hrs IST: Ferocious tackle from Chhillar that

2016 hrs IST: Manjeet Chhillar raiding for Puneri Paltan and he gives Paltan two points

2015 hrs IST: DO or Die raid from Bengal and they finally get one point

2014 hrs IST: Superb work from that raider, takes away two points with him

2013 hrs IST: Puneri Paltan went for that ALL OUT and they get three under their kitty

2012 hrs IST: SUPER TACKLE ON for Warriors but Paltan grab another 1.

2011 hrs IST: And one point goes to Puneri Paltan

2010 hrs IST: A tight one for the TV umpire

2009 hrs IST: Yes they have gone for a review

2008 hrs IST: A confusion there… But a point has been awarded to Paltan… Are Warriors going for a TV review

2007 hrs IST: SUBSTITUTE for Bengal Warriors and Sonu Narwal in for raid for Paltan but Warriors get a point

2006 hrs IST: Deepak Hood on for Paltan but that’s an empty raid… Paltan lead by 3 points

2005 hrs IST: Nilesh Shinde is in for the raid for Warriors

2004 hrs IST: Do or Die raid from Lee but Paltan grab a point

2003 hrs IST: Puneri Paltan making another raid… And they really have a chance to climb the ladder

2002 hrs IST: Just look at that tackle from Warriors… SUPERB

2001 hrs IST: Bengal Warriors make it 3 apiece

2000 hrs IST: And Paltan take a lead

1958 hrs IST: Do or Die raid from Warriors and it gives them one point

1957 hrs IST: Meanwhile Paltan equal the scoring

1956 hrs IST: Bengal Warriors really need to pick themselves in this game

1955 hrs IST: And here we are with the first raid from Bengal Warriors and its Jang Kung Lee

1950 hrs IST: NATIONAL ANTHEM! One of the most beautiful moments of the match

1947 hrs IST: Welcome the tigers from Bengal… Bengal Warriors enter the battlefield

1945 hrs IST: Here enters the team Puneri Paltan on the mat

BUILD UP

Bengal Warriors beat Dabang Delhi 31-23 to record first win

Ravi Dalal and Nilesh Shinde combined well in attack and defence as Bengal Warriors bounced back in style to record their first win of the season with a 31-23 victory over Dabang Delhi in the fourth season of Star Sports Pro Kabaddi League on Monday.

Bengaluru Bulls beat Puneri Paltan

Bengaluru Bulls recorded a 29-27 win over Puneri Paltan in a closely contested match of Pro Kabaddi Season 4 on Monday.

