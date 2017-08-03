List of athletes recommended for Arjuna Awards

17 athletes have been named for Arjuna Awards this year. 17 athletes have been named for Arjuna Awards this year.

Along with the Khel Ratna recommendations, the award selection committee on Thursday named 17 players for Arjuna Awards including hockey player SV Sunil and cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Harmanpreet Kaur. Former hockey player Sardar Singh and Paralympian javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia have been recommended with the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awards.

Here is the list of athletes to be awarded with Arjuna awards:

Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara, who bats at No. 3 for Team India in Test cricket, scored the maximum runs for India in a single season last year. He tallied more than 1350 runs, surpassing even skipper Virat Kohli.

Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet rose to fame after smashing an unbeaten 171 runs off just 115 balls to help India beat formidable Australia in the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. She became the record holder for the highest individual score for India at the women’s World Cup.

Mariyappan Thangavelu

Paralympic high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu won gold at the 2016 Summer Paralympic games in the men’s high jump T-42 category. The athlete from Tamil Nadu is the first Indian to have won a Paralympian gold medal after 2004. He was awarded the Padma Shri in January this year.

Varun Bhati

Another para-athlete Varun Singh Bhati won bronze in the men’s high jump T-42 event at the Rio Paralympics. He recorded his personal best jump of 1.86 metres to finish third.

SSP Chawrasia

Shiv Shankar Prasad Chawrasia has won eight titles on the Indian Open tour and is the reigning two-time Indian Open champion. He has won three of the seven Asian Tour engagements on Indian soil.

Saketh Myneni

Saketh Myneni, who won a Gold medal in Mixed doubles and a Silver medal in Men’s doubles event at Incheon Asian Games 2014, last participated in the Gatineau Challenger in Canada last month.

Khusbir Kaur

20-kilometre racewalker Khusbir Kaur had come into limelight after winnin gbronze in the 10,000-metre walk race at the 2012 Asian Junior Athletics Championships. She won the silver medal in 20km women’s race walk at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.

Aarokiya Rajiv

Aarokiya Rajiv is a long jumper who won a bronze at the 2014 Asian Games, clocking 45.92 seconds in the final.

Prashanti Singh

Prashanti Singh is a shooting guard for the Indian Women’s National Basketball team, who have been in news lately for qualifying for Division A from B. She won the gold medal in the Asian beach games at Sri Lanka in 2011.

SV Sunil

SV Sunil was recently named ‘Player of the Year’ in Asian Hockey Awards. Sunil played a vital role in India’s successful outing at FIH Champions Trophy in London last year where he led the forwardline.

Satyawrat Kadian

Wrestler Satyawrat Kadian represented India at the inaugural 2010 Youth Olympics where he won a bronze medal in the boys’ freestyle 100 kg category.

Anthony Amalraj

Table tennis player from Tamil Nadu Anthony Amalraj. He won silver medal at 2014 Commonwealth Games in doubles with Sharath Kamal.

PN Prakash

Called the Champion of Champions, shooter Prakash Nanjappa, who is the only Indian to win a medal in the 2013 ISSF World Cup, won bronze in 10 metre air pistol event in Changwon, South Korea.

Jasvir Singh

The Panipat lad Jasvir Singh represented the Indian kabaddi team that won Asian Games Gold medal in 2014 and World Cup in 2016.

Devendro Singh

Boxer Devendro Singh from Manipur lost out in the quarter finals of 2012 Summer Olympics. He, however, won silver at the Asian Confederation Boxing Championship and 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Bembem Devi

Oinam Bembem Devi is a fiery midfielder of the Indian women’s football team and has had an illustrious 20-year long career. Bembem, who has been awarded the AIFF Woman Footballer of the Year two times in 2001 and 2013, led the side to victory at five international tournaments including the 11th South Asian Games held in Bangladesh in 2010 and the 2012 SAFF Womens Championship held in Sri Lanka.

