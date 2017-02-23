Lewis Hamilton thrilled with feel of new Mercedes F1 car

Lewis Hamilton will team with Valtteri Bottas of Finland this season after Nico Rosberg retired. (Source: AP) Lewis Hamilton will team with Valtteri Bottas of Finland this season after Nico Rosberg retired. (Source: AP)

Lewis Hamilton was back on the track, testing out his new Mercedes car for the upcoming Formula One season.

His verdict: “It felt incredible.”

“Yesterday was the first time seeing the car come together,” said the 32-year-old Hamilton, who drove at Silverstone, “it’s the most detailed piece of machinery I’ve seen so far in Formula One.”

Hamilton finished second behind teammate Nico Rosberg last season, but the German retired five days after winning the title. Former Williams driver Valtteri Bottas will team with Hamilton this season.

The color scheme of the new Mercedes is similar to that of previous versions, but the car is noticeably lower, wider and heavier to reflect the radical overhaul of the sport’s technical rulebook over the offseason.

“The new rules for 2017 were designed to make the fastest F1 cars ever through a big increase in aerodynamic performance,” Mercedes executive director Toto Wolff said. “They should be more physical to drive and hopefully more spectacular for the fans to watch. The proof will come in the opening races but we have probably achieved that target.”

Mercedes has dominated the sport in recent seasons, winning 51 of the last 59 races en route to three consecutive driver and team titles.

Hamilton will next drive the new car at two pre-season tests in Barcelona next week. The season starts in Melbourne on March 26.