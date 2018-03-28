LeBron James says he’d vote for himself in MVP race

LeBron James star says his body of work in his 15th year as a pro is more worthy. USA TODAY Sports LeBron James star says his body of work in his 15th year as a pro is more worthy. USA TODAY Sports

James Harden is having a ridiculous season for the league-best Houston Rockets and is the favorite to be named league MVP. But he doesn’t get LeBron James’ hypothetical vote. The Cleveland Cavaliers star says his body of work in his 15th year as a pro is more worthy. “I would vote for me,” James told The Associated Press. “The body of work, how I’m doing it, what’s been happening with our team all year long, how we’ve got so many injuries and things of that nature, guys in and out, to be able to still keep this thing afloat, I definitely would vote me.”

When James won four MVP awards in five seasons from 2008-2013, he averaged 27.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists on 52 percent shooting. This season, at age 33, James is somehow averaging 27.4 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds on 55 percent shooting. The biggest strike against James is the Cavaliers’ record. The team sits third in the East, 10.5 games behind the Toronto Raptors and has been beset by roster turnover, injuries and an illness that has sidelined coach Tyronn Lue.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Harden is averaging 30.7 points, 8.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds for a Houston squad that has run roughshod over the West with a 61-14 record. And that’s not to mention another standout season for reigning MVP Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City or the continued growth of New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis.

But again, those guys are all in their 20s and have far fewer miles on their bodies. “At this point in my career, I’m just trying to break the mold, break the narrative of guys in their 15th year. … I’m trying to do things that have never been done before,” James said.

“It’s crazy because I’m not setting out to do it. It’s just kind of happening organically. I’m just training my body and training my mind and going out and playing and seeing what happens.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App