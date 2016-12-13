LeBron James producing Muhammad Ali documentary for HBO

LeBron james is set to tell the story of ‘The Greatest’ Muhammad Ali. LeBron james is set to tell the story of ‘The Greatest’ Muhammad Ali.

King James is set to tell the story of The Greatest.

HBO says Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James will be the executive producer of a documentary on Muhammad Ali for the network. The film will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, who also helmed the boxing drama, “Southpaw,” and “Training Day.” Fuqua will also produce.

James says in a statement announcing the still-untitled project that Ali “transcended sports and used his platform to empower people, which paved the way for all athletes and people of every race and gender that came after him, myself included.”

HBO says it will combine archival footage with cinematic recreations to tell Ali’s story.

Ali’s family is also participating in the project.

Ali died June 3 at the age of 74.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App