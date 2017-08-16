LeBron James blasts Donald Trump amid Charlottesville violence; calls him ‘so-called President’

LeBron James took a direct dig at United States President Donald Trump after violent clashes in Charlottesville. (Source: AP) LeBron James took a direct dig at United States President Donald Trump after violent clashes in Charlottesville. (Source: AP)

NBA star LeBron James didn’t mince any words as he went after United States President Donald Trump in calling him “so-called president” while calling for unity amid the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia with groups attacking each other in an extreme case of racism.

After a day long event at Cedar Point Amusement Park on Tuesday, LeBron stood in front of students, parents and families connected to his foundation. He asked to take a moment to address the violent clashes where a woman was killed amid ugly clashes between far-right extremists and the protesters.

“I know there’s a lot of tragic things happening in Charlottesville (Virginia),” James said. “I just want to speak on it right now. I have this platform and I’m somebody that has a voice of command and the only way for us to get better as a society and for us to get better as people is love. And that’s the only way we’re going to be able to conquer something as one. It’s not about the guy that’s the so-called president of the United States, or whatever the case.”

It came just hours after the Cleveland Cavaliers player took to Twitter following Trump’s comments where he seemed to equate the actions of white supremacists with those who were protesting against them.

Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now! — LeBron James (@KingJames) 15 August 2017

James went on to say, “It’s not about a teacher that you don’t feel like cares about what’s going on with you every day,” James continued. “It’s not about people that you just don’t feel like want to give the best energy and effort to you. It’s about us. It’s about us looking in the mirror. Kids all the way up to the adults. All of us looking in the mirror and saying, ‘What can we do better to help change?’ And if we can all do that and give 110 percent, then that’s all you can ask for.

“So, shout out to the innocent people in Charlottesville (Virginia) and shout out to everybody across the world that just want to be great and just want to love. Thank you, and I love you all.”

