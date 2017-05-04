Laxman Rawat wins All-India snooker tournament in Tamil Nadu 

Laxman Rawat of Railways beat Rafath Habib of SRSA by six frames to four in the final on Wednesday to win the R Murugesh & Chintamani Memorial All India Open Snooker Tournament in Erode. Rawat won 60-40, 24-66, 71-8, 39-70, 91-31, 49-63, 66-28, 73-45, 42-53, 81-13 to capture the title for the third time in a row.

He got off to a good start and quickly moved to a 2-1 lead with a dominant performance in the third. However, Habib fought back and the next few frames saw a close battle. Up five frames to three, Rawat looked set to wrap up the match but Habib won the ninth to extend his challenge. The 10th saw Rawat pull away quickly and win the championship.

Earlier in the semifinals, Habib, a former Asian Games gold medallist, beat Kamal Chawla of Madhya Pradesh 5-3 while Rawat ended the run of Varunkumar (MCC) with a comfortable 5-1 win.

