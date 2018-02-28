Laureus World Sports Awards 2018: Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Francesco Totti take major honours

Roger Federer won twin honours at Laureus Sports Award 2018. (File) Roger Federer won twin honours at Laureus Sports Award 2018. (File)

The year 2018 seems to have started on the right note for tennis legend Roger Federer. The 36-year old started the year by successfully defending his Australian Open Championship after which he went on to climb to ATP World Ranking No. 1 after winning the ABN AMRO world tennis tournament at the Ahoy stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

If that was not all, the Swiss star also went on to became the most decorated winner in the history of Laureus World Sports Awards after he bagged two Awards at the Laureus World Sports Awards 2018. Federer was honoured with Sportsman of the Year along with Comeback of the year title, taking his total tally to 6. He waved off stiff competition from the lies of Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo to bag the honour in the first category.

Serena Williams, who won the Australian Open 2017, and then took a break from tennis due to her pregnancy was awarded with Sportswomen of the Year title. AS Roma’s Francesco Totti, who announced his retirement from professional football was also honoured with the Exceptional Achievement award.

Here is the full list of winners:

Sportsman of the Year: Roger Federer

Sportswomen of the Year: Serena Williams

Comeback of the Year: Roger Federer

Exceptional Achievement: Francesco Totti

World Action Sportsperson of the Year: Armel Le Cleac’h

Sport for Good: Active Communities Network

Team of the Year: Mercedes F1

World Breakthrough of the Year: Sergio Garcia

World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability: Marcel Hug

Sporting Inspiration Award: J.J. Watt

Best Sporting Moment: Chapecoense (Eternal Champions)

Lifetime Achievement: Edwin Moses

US Olympic legend and Laureus Academy member Edwin Moses bagged the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award for his remarkable career in sports.

