LA Lakers forward Luol Deng has surgery on pectoral muscle

Luol Deng is expected to be recovered well before the start of training camp.

By: AP | California | Published:May 4, 2017 10:25 am

Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng has undergone surgery to repair his right pectoral muscle.

The Lakers announced Deng’s surgery Wednesday. The veteran is expected to be recovered well before the start of training camp.

The 32-year-old Deng averaged a career-low 7.2 points per game last season, his first with the Lakers after agreeing to a four-year, $72 million contract last summer. He struggled with his new team, making a career-worst 38.7 percent of his shots and producing a career-low 1.3 assists per game.

The Lakers shut down Deng and fellow high-priced veteran Timofey Mozgov with a month left in their fourth consecutive losing season so they could give additional playing time to young players. Deng didn’t play in Los Angeles’ final 22 games.

