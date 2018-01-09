L Sarita Devi in quarters of National Boxing Championships

Sarita defeated Tamil Nadu’s Muthulakshmi in a bout that had to be stopped in the opening round itself. (Source: Express Archive Photo) Sarita defeated Tamil Nadu’s Muthulakshmi in a bout that had to be stopped in the opening round itself. (Source: Express Archive Photo)

Former world and Asian champion L Sarita Devi (60kg) on Tuesday advanced to the quarterfinals of the National Women’s Boxing Championships in Rohtak.

Sarita, who won a bronze medal at the Asian Championships last year, defeated Tamil Nadu’s Muthulakshmi in a bout that had to be stopped in the opening round itself. Sarita is

competing for All India Police at the event.

Also entering the quarters was President’s Cup bronze- medallist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) of Assam. Borgohain got the better of Maharashtra’s Almas Shaikh in a unanimous 5-0

verdict.

Railways Sports Promotion Board’s boxers had a good day with Asian Championships quarterfinalist Shiksha (54kg) and former national champion Pavitra (60kg) entering the quarters.

While Pavitra out-punched Bihar’s Shivani Bharti, Shiksha defeated Rajasthan’s Jyoti 5-0.

Results from Morning Session:

Light Fly (45 – 48 KG) : Monika (Har) bt Pallavi (HP) RSC Round 1; Rebecca Lalinmawii (Miz) bt Puja Ranpal 5:0; Archana Thapa (Utk) bt Fancy Devi (AIP) 4:1; K Bina Devi (Man) bt Kalaiwani S (TN) 5:0; Aarohi Birajdar (Mah) bt Muni Lya (Aru) 3:2; Varsha Choudhery (UP) bt G. Jyothi (AP) 3:2; Khushboo Tokas (Del) bt Rituz (Chd) 4:1; Rajesh Narwal (RSPB) bt Deepika Verma (MP) 5:0

Bantam (51- 54 KG) : Shiksha (RSPB) bt Jyoti (Raj) 5:0; Shavinder Kaur Sidhu (Pun) bt Soibam Rabika Devi (Aru) 5:0; Manisha (Har) bt Sonia (UP) 5:0; Jamuna Boro (Asm) bt Sunita Shahoo (Ori) RSC Round 1; Richa Sharma (WB) bt Nissy Laissy Thampy (Ker) 3:1; Kros Hmangaihsangi (Miz) bt Tejaswani Jivrag (Mah) 4:1; Meena Kumari (AIP) bt Geeta Thapa (DNH) RSC Round 2; Purnima Rajput (MP) bt Sabita Limboo (Skm) 5:0

Light (57- 60 KG) : L Sarita Devi (AIP) bt Muthulakshmi (TN) RSC Round 1; Pariyanka Choudhery (Utk) bt Manju (Chd) 5:0; Bhagyashree Purohit (Mah) bt Pooja (Del) 5:0; Chaoba Devi (Man) bt Mamta Panda (Ori) 5:0; Pavitra (RSPB) bt Shivani Bharti (Bih) RSC Round 1; Aquillia Dupak (Aru) bt Sanjana Jain (MP) 5:0; Priyanka Thakur (Pun) bt Lalrinnungi (Miz) 5:0; Monika (Har) bt Aradhana Patel (UP) 5:0

Welter (64 – 69 KG) : Memthoi Devi (AIP) bt Aruna Geetha P (AP) RSC Round 1; Nupur (Har) bt Neema (Chd) 5:0; Lovlina Borgohain (Asm) bt Almas Shaikh (Mah) RSC Round 1; Priyanka Tewatia (D&D) bt AK. Shri Divya (AP) RSC Round 2; Suman Kumari (Raj) bt Manisha Bhati (UP) RSC Round 1; Heena Tokas (Del) bt Poonam (Bih) 5:0; Gagandeep Kaur (Pun) bt Th. Aruna Devi (Man) 5:0; Pooja (RSPB) bt Joshmy Jose (Ker) RSC;

Light Heavy (75 – 81 KG) : Kalawanti (Har) bt Raksha Maurya (Del) RSC Round 1; Neha Jadhav (MP) bt Imroj Khan (UP) 5:0; Rekha (HP) bt Manimegalai. P (TN) RSC Round 1; Nirmala Rawat (AIP) bt Kalpana (Utk) 5:0; Salam Ibemcha Devi (Aru) bt Aarti Bhosle (Mah) 3:2; Parvaz Kaur (Pun) bt G. Geya Rupini (AP) 5:0; Riya Upadhyay (Guj) bt Shweta (Raj) 5:0; Bhagyabati Kachari (RSPB) bt Laxmi Padiya (Jha) 5:0.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App