L Devendro returns to India team for Mongolia Invitational tournament

India announced a relatively young squad for the upcoming Ulaanbaatar Cup Invitational Tournament in Mongolia. Apart from L Devendro, no other Olympian, is part of the Indian team that will travel to Mongolia capital Ulaanbaatar in which the tournament will be held from June 20 to 26.

Devendro will take part in the 52kg category and will lead the Indian challenge. The two-time Olympian and Commonwealth Games silver-medallist is still in transition from light flyweight (48kg) to flyweight.

Another start performer in the team in two-time King’s Cup gold-medallist K Shyam Kumar who will take part in the 49kg category.

Two-time Kings’s Cup bronze-medallist Rohit Tokas will also be travelling to Mongolia. The Delhi native will be in the 64kg category.

In the 56kg category, Mohamed Hussamuddin has been picked represent the Indian team. He had won a gold medal at the Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria earlier this year.

Ankush Dahiya, senior nationals bronze medallist and Asian Youth silver-medallist, will be in action in the lightweight category.

In the women’s category, five-time world champion M C Mary Kom will be making a comeback through the tournament. She was named in a three-member team on Monday.

Men’s team: K Shyam Kumar (49kg), L Devendro Singh (52kg), Mohamed Hussamuddin (56kg), Ankush Dahiya (60kg), Rohit Tokas (64kg), Duryodhan (69kg), Jaideep (75kg).

Women’s Team: M C Mary Kom (51kg), Priyanka Choudhary (60kg), Kalawanti (75kg).

