Kynan Chenai in line to qualify for trap final at Shotgun Championship

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:August 7, 2017 8:50 pm
Kynan Chennai, Asian Shotgun Championship, Astana, Kazakhstan Kynan Chenai on Monday closed in on qualifying for the final of men’s trap event. (Source: File)
Ace trap shooter Kynan Chenai today closed in on qualifying for the final of men’s trap event at the 7th Asian Shotgun Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The Olympian shot 69 out of 75 to be placed third in the overall standings. Two more qualification rounds of 25 targets each will be played tomorrow followed by the final rounds, where only the top six qualify.

Talal Alrashidi of Kuwait heads the standings with a score of 71. Zoravar Singh Sandhu, who reached the final rounds of the ISSF World Cup stage in New Delhi in March, shot 65 to be placed 13th, while Birendeep Sodhi shot 56 to lie in 37th position.

Zoravar will need an inspired performance tomorrow to make it to the top six. In the day’s only medal event, the women’s trap, Seema Tomar registered the best finish among the Indians, finishing ninth with a score of 63 out of 75.

Shreyasi Singh, with 55, was placed 26th while Rajeshwari Kumari ended 27th after shooting 52.

