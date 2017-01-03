In an act of heroism, Olympian Krishna Poonia saves girls from harassment

Krishna Poonia is a two-time Olympian for India. (Source: File) Krishna Poonia is a two-time Olympian for India. (Source: File)

We have seen her bringing laurels to the country at various sporting events around the world. She even won the gold medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi. She went on to represent India at two Olympics and she even won bronze medal twice at the Asian Games. But on the New Years Day, Olympian Krishna Poonia did something for which the whole country should be filled with pride.

The 39-year-old was in Churu district of Rajasthan when she saw three bikers chasing two girls. And once she relaised that they were harassing them, Poonia chased them down and caught hold of one of them and pulled him down.

The 6-feet-1 athlete then called the police station. The act attracted a huge crowd in the area but Poonia was left disappointed as the cops come after a long time.

“When I saw those two girls being harassed, I thought that they could well have been my daughters. That made me go after the men,” Poonia is quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“The police station was barely two minutes away from the spot but it took the cops some time to reach and I had to phone them twice. How will cops ensure women’s safety if they arrive late?” she said.

But still Poonia took the girls to the police station to complete the formalities by filing a police case. The two girls turned out be sisters.

“The problem with our society is that there are not many people who would raise their voice and protest when they see a girl being harassed. Instead, they choose to stay mute spectators,” she said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd