Khushbir Kaur finishes 42nd in women’s 20km race walk event

Khushbir Kaur finished 42nd in women’s 20km race walk. Khushbir Kaur finished 42nd in women’s 20km race walk.

A below-par performance by national record holder Khushbir Kaur saw her finishing at the 42nd spot in women’s 20km race walk event in the World Championships final day in London on Sunday. This was Khushbir’s third World Championships appearance.

The athlete from Punjab took 1 hour, 36 minutes and 41 seconds to stand an embarrassing 42nd after a total of 52 athletes from various countries finished the race. The performance came after she clocked her personal best in April at one hour, 31 minutes and forty seconds at the IAAF Race Walk Challenge at Taicang in China.

Even though Khushbir had a strong start, she slowed down during the course of the race. At 5km mark, she was at the 15th spot but dropped down to 41st as she reached the halfmark in the race that was eventually won by China’s Jiayu Wang in 1 hour, 26 minutes and 18 seconds.

The second and third positions were taken by Mexico’s Maria Gonzalez and Italy’s Antonella Palmisano took the silver and bronze with efforts of 1:26:19 and 1:26:36 respectively.

In her previous performances at the World Championships, Khushbir had finished 37th with a timing of 1:38:53 while she occupied 38th in 2013 in Moscow with a time of 1:34:28. In the 2016 Rio Olympics, Khushbir finished the race at 54th with a timing of 1:40:33.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd