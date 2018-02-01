Khelo India School Games: C Praveen misses golden double, Kerala’s Ancy Sojan wins two medals

Ancy Sojan won two medals on the second day of the Khelo India School Games. Ancy Sojan won two medals on the second day of the Khelo India School Games.

Tamil Nadu’s C Praveen hopes of a golden double was pipped at the post by Bhupender Singh of Haryana as he had to settle for a silver in the boy’s long jump at the first Khelo India School Games on Thursday.

Bhupender produced the two best jumps of the day of 6.99m and 7.04 metres in his last two attempts, while Praveen was left stranded at 6.93m and had to be satisfied with the silver. A day earlier Praveen had won the triple jump competition.

Javelin thrower Vikas Yadav of Maharashtra won a gold medal with a best throw of 75.02m. Praveen joined sprinter-jumper Ancy Sojan and jumper Sandra Babu as double medallist.

While Praveen won gold in triple and silver in long jump, Ancy Sojan won a gold in long jump and silver in 200m in a single day and Sandra won silver medals in long and triple jumps.

Kerala’s 16-year-old Ancy Sojan won two medals on the second day. She grabbed the gold in long jump with a best of 5.80m despite fouling four of her six jumps. She also won a silver in the girls 200m behind Chanveer Kaur of Punjab, who won the event in 24.76s, while Ancy clocked 25.31s.

Sandra Babu, also from Kerala won the silver with a jump of 5.68m. It was her second silver after finishing second in triple jump a day earlier.

The javelin throw for boys saw dramatic competition with Vikas of Maharashtra claiming gold in the sixth and final attempt with a throw of 75.02m. Yashveer Singh of Haryana, who had three throws of over 70 metres, as against two by the winner, claimed the silver with 73.87m. Arpit Yadav of Uttar Pradesh won the bronze with a best of 71.90m.

The pole vault for girls saw fine performance from Tamil Nadu’s T Sathya, who won the event with a promising 3.50m leap.

In the boys 200m, Karnataka’s Shashikanth V A ran a superb final 50m to clinch the gold in 21.82s ahead of his friend, Karan Hegiste of Maharashtra, who clocked 21.98s and Anshul of Delhi (22.27s).

The girls javelin throw was dominated by the Northern states Haryana, Punjab and Delhi as Jyoti of Haryana claimed the gold with a narrow margin as she threw the spear to 40.59m. Delhi’s Auhona Roy (39.90m) and Jashanpreet Kaur (37.10m) won silver and bronze medals respectively.

