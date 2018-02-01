Khelo India School Games: An athlete’s first coach will be rewarded, says Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Khelo India School Games. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Khelo India School Games.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that norms have been tweaked when it comes to rewarding coaches whose wards return with medals from international events. As per common practice, the athlete and the current coach are assured of a cash award by the state or central government depending on the stature of the event. But Modi said it was unfair on the coaches, who have trained athletes at the start of their career and had helped them take the first steps.

“It has been noticed that when an athlete returns with a medal, governments announce cash awards. But only the current coach is recognized. It’s the right thing to do, but what about those coaches who have unearthed the talent and who have honed their skills at a young age. Now every coach that has contributed towards the progress of the athlete will be eligible for awards,” Modi said at the launch of the Khelo India School Games.

The Khelo India Games will witness athletes fight it out in 16 disciplines at various venues in the Capital. According to organisers, 3700 athletes from across the country will take part in the event that began on Wednesday and will run till February 8.

During the opening ceremony, the prime minister said that each year 1,000 athletes will be shortlisted — based on their performance during the Khelo India School Games — and will be provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh per annum for 8 years. “The athletes will be provided with the best of the facilities and coaches to train under.They will be provided assistance to train wherever they feel they will get the best inputs,” the prime minister added.

Kumar wins first gold

Anu Kumar of Uttarakhand grabbed the first gold medal of the Khelo India School Games as Tamil Nadu bagged two of the six gold medals on offer on the opening day of the athletics competition. The rest of the gold medals were shared between athletes from Uttarakhand, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Anu Kumar, who trains at the Sports College Raipur and is a past 800m silver medallist for India at the World School Games in France, won the 1,500m final comfortably in 4:04.77 seconds at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here. Abhishek Singh of Uttar Pradesh won the shot put gold with a throw of 18.73m while Praveen of Tamil Nadu won the triple jump title in his sixth attempt with 15.22m. Abhishek had four successful throws beyond 18 metres with the best of 18.73 in his second-last attempt which gave him the gold.

