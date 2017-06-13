NBA Finals: Kevin Durant’s move to Golden State rewarded with MVP

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant reacts after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Source: AP) Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant reacts after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Source: AP)

Not many were happy with Kevin Durant’s decision to join Golden State Warriors last year. He proved all his critics wrong on Tuesday as he was declared the Most Valuable Player of the NBA Finals after his team beat Cleveland Cavaliers in the fifth game to clinch the championship.

Durant, who defended Cavaliers forward and three times champion LeBron James in most of their NBA Finals campaign, smashed three pointers to win the final with a 129-120 Game Five. The 28-year-old was bought from the Oklahoma City Thunder to boost Warriors’ already strong offense.

“I remember the first day of camp and I walk into camp, and I didn’t know what to expect, I didn’t know what these guys were like on the court,” Durant told reporters after the game. “I just wanted to come in there and just be me. And I did that from day one, and I just tried to stay with that.”

Durant accepted that he was jittery before the final match. “I couldn’t sleep for two days. I was anxious, I was jittery. I just wanted to lay it all out there. I put in work, I just had to trust in it. We were really good tonight,” he said.

“I hear all the narratives throughout the season that I was joining, I was hopping on bandwagons, I was letting everybody else do the work,” Durant said. “But then that was far from the truth. I came in and tried to help my team. Like I said, tried to be myself, be aggressive and sacrifice as well.”

Durant has reached the pinnacle ten years after becoming the No. 2 draft pick behind Greg Oden.

