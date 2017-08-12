Kevin Durant apologises to India, says ‘I am coming back’

Kevin Durant was in India last month. (Source: AP) Kevin Durant was in India last month. (Source: AP)

A day after his interview in which he said that India is 20 years behind the world in knowledge and experience appeared, Kevin Durant has apologised for his comments about the country and said that his comments were taken out of context. The NBA star added that he is really pissed how his comments came off and he should have worded it better.

“Sorry that my comments about India were taken out of context. I’m grateful for the time I’ve got to spend there and I’m really pissed about how my comments come off. That’s my fault. Should’ve worded that better,” he wrote.

Durant talked about his visit to India explained what he felt like in the country in an interview. He said that India is just a bunch of underprivileged people who want to learn basketball.

“It’s a country that’s 20 years behind in terms of knowledge and experience. You see cows in the street, monkeys running around everywhere, hundreds of people on the side of the road, a million cars and no traffic violations. Just a bunch of underprivileged people there and they want to learn how to play basketball. That s— was really, really dope to me,” Durant told The Athletic in an interview.

But, in a tweet he posted on Friday, Durant apologised for what he said in the interview to The Athletic. He also clarified that he only spoke about his imagination of India and what he actually saw in New Delhi when he arrive for his visit under the NBA program, adding that he only compared the state of basketball in India and where the game is in the country as compared to the rest of the world.

“I spoke about the difference between my imagination and reality there in Delhi and about where the game is compared to the rest of the world,” he added.

The Golden State Warriors player also vowed that he will come back to India for more camps and added a “sorry” at the end of his post.

“No offense from this side. I’m coming back out there for more camps and cool s***. Sorry….” he tweeted.

