Kerela Government accepts SAI proposal for synthetic track

The Kerala Government on Thursday decided to give the nod to the Sports Authority of India’s proposal to set up a 400 metre synthetic track at a cost of Rs 8.12 crore at the Brennen college at Thalassery.

The decision in this regard was taken at a high level meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here, a release said.

The college authorties will provide the necessary land to SAI for laying the eight lane track. SAI has already sanctioned about Rs 2.5 crore for the project and construction work of the track will start immediately, SAI Regional Director G Kishore informed the meeting.

A Rs 42 crore scheme for constructing students hostel, indoor hall, volleyball and basketball courts and gymnasium, will be set up by SAI in the next phase. Education minister C Raveedranath, Sports minister A C Moideen were among those who participated in the meeting.

The meeting also decided to accept the SAI proposal to set up a National Football academy at Calicut university. About 20 acre for the project would be provided by the university. The first phase of the project cost is estimated to be Rs 14.7 crore, the release added.

