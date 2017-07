Kerala government announces cash award to medal winners in Asian Athletic meet

Those who won gold medals in individual events would get Rs. 10 lakh cash award. (Source: PTI) Those who won gold medals in individual events would get Rs. 10 lakh cash award. (Source: PTI)

Kerala government on Wednesday announced cash awards to medal winners from the state in the 22nd Asian Athletic meet held at Bhubaneshwar recently.

Those who won gold medals in individual events would get Rs. 10 lakh cash award, silver medalists Rs. seven lakh and bronze medal winner Rs. five lakh.

A decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. As far as team events go, gold medal winning athletes would get Rs. five lakh, silver medalist Rs. 3.5 lakh and bronze medalist Rs 2.5 lakh each, a government press release said.

