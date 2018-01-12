Kerala celebrates 50 years of Special Olympics programme

Shashi Tharoor was the chief guest at the event. (Source: Express Photo) Shashi Tharoor was the chief guest at the event. (Source: Express Photo)

Organised by the Special Olympics Bharat – Kerala Chapter in collaboration with the National Charitable Trust, 15000 athletes and 5000 coaches from 14 districts have come together to celebrate 50 years of the Special Olympics programme worldwide.

Titled ‘Ekata’, the mega event brought together 15000 athletes and 5000 coaches and escorts at the Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE) Greenfield Stadium in different sporting and non- sporting activities.

The three-day programme was inaugurated on Thursday in the presence of the Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor, who was the chief guest.

The state ignited the Special Olympics torch of hope on January 1, celebrating 50 years of Special Olympics to kickstart the state athletic meet.

The torch was lit in Kassargod and travelled through all the 14 districts, reaching Trivandrum on January 10. Close to 20,000 athletes, coaches, professionals, govt officials, law enforcers etc. participated in the event.

