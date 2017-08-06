Latest News

Kenya struggle in 3,000m steeplechase heats

Brimin Kipruto failed to reach the final of the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase at the World Championships in London, as Kenyan athletes struggled to impose themselves in the heats. Brimin was knocked out after finishing seventh in his heat.

By: Reuters | Published:August 6, 2017 6:47 pm
Brimin was knocked out after finishing seventh in his heat. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Former gold medalist Brimin Kipruto failed to reach the final of the men’s 3,000 metres steeplechase at the World Championships in London on Sunday, as Kenyan athletes struggled to impose themselves in the heats.

Kenya’s Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto booked his place in Tuesday’s final by winning the third heat in 8:23.80, but his team mates struggled in the London Stadium.

Kenyans have won the previous five world titles and the last nine Olympic golds, but Brimin Kipruto, who won in Osaka 10 years ago, was knocked out after finishing seventh in his heat and Jairus Birech and Ezekiel Kemboi only progressed as fastest losers.

Other heat winners were Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali in 8:22.60 and Evan Jager of the U.S. on 8:20.36.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
League Table
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Aug 04, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
26
Zone A - Match 13
FT
21
Puneri Paltan beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (26-21)
Aug 05, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
36
Zone A - Match 14
FT
22
U Mumba beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (36-22)
Aug 05, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
27
Zone B - Match 15
FT
32
U.P. Yoddha beat Bengaluru Bulls (32-27)
Aug 06, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 16
Aug 06, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 17
Aug 08, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 18

Best of Express

I want peace at Indo-China border, will return the belt 