Kathua gangrape: ‘We’ve failed an eight-year-old’, Sportspersons call for justice

People hold placards at a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl. (Source: Reuters) People hold placards at a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl. (Source: Reuters)

The gruesome gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua has shocked the nation and led to massive outrage across the country. According to the chargesheet, the girl was confined to sedatives, gangraped thrice and then strangled to death in January in order to dislodge Bakherwal Muslim nomads from Rasana.

The chilling details of the horrible incident has led to protests in major cities across the country such as Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. Many athletes have come forward from across sports to express their anguish and called for justice for the eight-year-old girl.

From football captain Sunil Chhetri to IPL-side Delhi Daredevils captain Gautam Gambhir, sportstars took to Twitter to call for justice and humanity while others were at a loss of words at the incident that sent chilling reminder of Nirbhaya rape case in Delhi. Sunil Chhetri wrote, “I’m not sure what the right words are here but we’ve failed an eight-year-old child in a way we can never make right. I struggled a lot while reading her ordeal and you can only imagine what she went through.”

“This is not the first time something as ghastly has taken place. But one step to making it the last time would be serving justice and serving it strong,” he added.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh said, “When we can’t assure the safety of an 8-year-old, that’s when we need to realise and see why things like these occur. Men in our country should be taught to respect women, our mentality has to inherently change. #JusticeForAshifa”

Tennis star Sania Mirza wrote, “Is this really the kind of country we want to be known as to the world today ?? If we can’t stand up now for this 8-year-old girl regardless of our gender, caste, colour or religion then we don’t stand for anything in this world.. not even humanity.. makes me sick to the stomach.”

“Justice needs to be done … for the sake of keeping our faith in the judiciary and the system alive .. I really hope and pray justice is done .. and soon.. #UnnaoHorror #UnnaoRapeCase,” she added.

Gambhir also took to Twitter and said that the Indian consciousness was raped by the incident. “Indian consciousness was raped in Unnao and then in Kathua. It’s now being murdered in corridors of our stinking systems. Come on ‘Mr System’, show us if you have the balls to punish the perpetrators, I challenge you. #KathuaMurderCase #UnnaoRapeCase,” he said.

“Shame on those, especially the lawyers, who are challenging and obstructing Deepika Singh Rajawat, the counsel of our victimised daughter from Kathua. Beti bachao se ab kya hum balatkari bachao ho gye hain? #kathuaHorror,” Gambhir added.

Irfan Pathan said, “Lets all come together do something at least on tweeter ,social media ,try something to change the mind set. Young girls r getting raped ,no one can imagine what those two Young girls must have gone thru while those evil minded men were doing the most cruel crime #Kathua #Unnao”

‘Heartbroken’ Virender Sehwag said, “Heartbroken and at loss of words at the horror 8 year old Asifa had to endure. Its a murder of humanity. Justice must be delivered.”

The rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in Kathua also garnered a further communal twist as a Hindu outfit and Jammu-based politicians, as well as lawyers, rallied in support of the accused.

