K Shyam Kumar enters final, Rohit Tokas settles for bronze

India’s K Shyam Kumar (49kg) advanced to the final but Rohit Tokas (64kg) settled for a bronze medal after going down in the semifinals of the Thailand International Boxing Tournament in Bangkok on Thursday.

Shyam Kumar defeated Mongolia’s Gankhuyag Gan-Erdene in the last-four stage to make the summit clash.

The national silver-medallist, who had won a gold medal in the 2015 edition of the event, will now be up against Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan.

Dusmatov got the better of Korea’s Kim Un Song in his semifinal bout.

However, Rohit bowed out after losing to Uzbekistan’s Abduraimov Elnur. Rohit’s performance was a repeat of the 2015 edition when he had won a bronze medal.

India had sent a seven-strong team for the event, of which four boxers lost in the opening round.

