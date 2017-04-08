K Shyam Kumar claims gold after walkover in Thailand International Tournament

Indian boxer K Shyam Kumar (49kg) clinched a gold medal at the Thailand International Tournament in Bangkok without even stepping inside the ring for his summit clash, on Saturday.

Shyam, who won a gold at the 2015 edition of the event, was to take on Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan in the final.

However, Dusmatov pulled out of the bout owing to an injury, giving the Indian his second gold medal at the event.

Earlier, Rohit Tokas (64kg) had lost in the semi-finals to settle for bronze medal. Incidentally, Rohit had won a bronze medal in the 2015 edition as well. India thus finished the tournament with two medals.

The country had sent a seven-strong team for the event, of which four boxers lost in the opening round.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now