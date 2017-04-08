Latest News

K Shyam Kumar claims gold after walkover in Thailand International Tournament

K Shyam Kumar, who won a gold at the 2015 edition of the event, was to take on Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan in the final.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:April 8, 2017 4:11 pm

Indian boxer K Shyam Kumar (49kg) clinched a gold medal at the Thailand International Tournament in Bangkok without even stepping inside the ring for his summit clash, on Saturday.

Shyam, who won a gold at the 2015 edition of the event, was to take on Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan in the final.

However, Dusmatov pulled out of the bout owing to an injury, giving the Indian his second gold medal at the event.

Earlier, Rohit Tokas (64kg) had lost in the semi-finals to settle for bronze medal. Incidentally, Rohit had won a bronze medal in the 2015 edition as well. India thus finished the tournament with two medals.

The country had sent a seven-strong team for the event, of which four boxers lost in the opening round.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

Best of Express

30th march will be remembered as world apology day 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

4th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
TODAY

5th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

6th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

7th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

8th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 10, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore