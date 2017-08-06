Latest News

Justin Gatlin win ‘not the perfect script’, says IAAF president Sebastian Coe

IAAF president Sebastian Coe feels Justin Gatlin's win in the 100m at the World Athletics Championships was not the perfect script. Gatlin ruined Usain Bolt's fairytale farewell by beating the Jamaican sprint great in his final ever individual race.

By: Reuters | London | Updated: August 6, 2017 6:37 pm
Justin Gatlin, Usain Bolt, IAAF, IAAF president Sebastian Coe, Sports news, Indian Express Justin Gatlin was booed by the crowd for his win inside the London Stadium.
Top News

Justin Gatlin’s win in the 100 metres at the World Athletics Championships was “not the perfect script”, IAAF president Sebastian Coe said on Sunday.

American Gatlin, who has served two suspensions for doping offences, ruined Usain Bolt’s fairytale farewell on Saturday by beating the Jamaican sprint great in his final ever individual race.

Bolt came third, behind 21-year-old American Christian Coleman, whose compatriot Gatlin was booed by the crowd for his win inside the London Stadium.

“I’m not eulogistic that someone who has served two bans has walked off with one of our glittering prizes. But he is eligible to be here,” Coe, the head of the sport’s governing body, told the BBC.

“It’s not the perfect script. I thought Usain was very generous with the observations he made. That must have been a bitter event for him to swallow. He was bigger than the moment and it typifies his career.”

Coe reiterated his support for life bans for convicted drug cheats after Jamaica’s prime minister Andrew Holness said he wanted the measure introduced to fully eradicate cheating.

Gatlin, 35, will receive his gold medal in the second session on Sunday at 1750 GMT.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
League Table
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Aug 04, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
26
Zone A - Match 13
FT
21
Puneri Paltan beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (26-21)
Aug 05, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
36
Zone A - Match 14
FT
22
U Mumba beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (36-22)
Aug 05, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
27
Zone B - Match 15
FT
32
U.P. Yoddha beat Bengaluru Bulls (32-27)
Aug 06, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 16
Aug 06, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 17
Aug 08, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 18

Best of Express

I want peace at Indo-China border, will return the belt 