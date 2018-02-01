  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • ‘Justice has prevailed’ after doping bans overturned: Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov

‘Justice has prevailed’ after doping bans overturned: Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov

Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov on Thursday hailed a court decision to overturn doping bans against Russian athletes as a victory of justice.

By: Reuters | Published: February 1, 2018 6:29 pm
Pavel Kolobkov, Pavel Kolobkov Russia, Russia Pavel Kolobkov, Pavel Kolobkov sports minister, Pavel Kolobkov Russia sports minister, sports news, Indian Express Pavel Kolobkov on Thursday hailed a court decision to overturn doping bans against Russian athletes. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov on Thursday hailed a court decision to overturn doping bans against Russian athletes as a victory of justice.

“All athletes were acquitted of charges in cases on doping violations at the Sochi Games,” Kolobkov said in a statement. “We are all glad that justice has finally prevailed.”

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said earlier on Thursday it had upheld appeals from 28 of 39 Russian athletes who were given lifetime Olympic bans for alleged doping violations at the 2014 Sochi Games.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

When I was kidnapped, I only hoped that I will survive. Thankfully I did, but so did the bad times 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table