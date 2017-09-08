Junior wrestler gets four-year ban for using ‘Sharapova drug’ 

The drug was banned for 2016, prompting at least 172 failed tests worldwide. (Source: AP) The drug was banned for 2016, prompting at least 172 failed tests worldwide. (Source: AP)

Meldonium, the drug which was responsible for the positive test of tennis star Maria Sharapova, has permeated to junior levels with an Under-18 wrestler being the first Indian to receive a sanction — a four-year ban.

Wrestling is not the only sport where the use of meldonium has been detected in India this year. Decathlete Jagtar Singh failed a dope test for meldonium and was pulled out of the Asian Athletics Championships at the eleventh hour. Jitin Paul, one of India’s best 400 metres hurdlers, was suspended after meldonium was found in his possession during a surprise check at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala in April. Paul has contended that the injection in his possession was a muscle relaxant and not meldonium.

Moreover, the availability of the drug has spread to villages as evident from the case of wrestler Nisha, who hails from Adiyana in Panipat district. What is baffling is how a drug, which is manufactured in Latvia and available in the Balkans and Russia and not prescribed by doctors in India, could be procured by somebody in Adiyana.

Nisha claimed that her brother had advised her to take an injection, which was purportedly a muscle relaxant, while she was at Adiyana before leaving for the Sports Authority of India training centre in Lucknow. Nisha was banned by the anti-doping disciplinary panel chaired by Gourikaruna M last week.

The ban on meldonium came into force on January 1, 2016 following evidence that a number of Russian athletes were using the drug which helps increase blood flow and is prescribed by doctors to those who have suffered angina or heart attacks. Increased endurance is one of the advantages athletes look for when taking meldonium. Sharapova’s positive test was from samples collected during the 2016 Australian Open.

It won’t be a surprise if more cases of athletes using meldonium tumble out in India because there is an upswing in its usage, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Worldwide, meldonium seems to be the drug of choice, according to the annual report of the WADA for 2016. In all, there were 497 adverse analytical findings (AAFs) from meldonium last year. What makes this number startling is that meldonium accounted for half of the increase in AAFs for banned substances. In 2016, the year in which meldonium was banned, anti-doping tests resulted in 4,814 AAFs, up from 3,809 a year earlier.

During the hearing, Nisha said that she had consumed certain supplements including those for pre-workout and also energy drinks but had no idea how the prohibited substance entered her body. The order of the anti-doping disciplinary panel includes the athletes’ submission which states: “Further it has been submitted by the athlete that she took meldonium on the advice of her brother and had no knowledge about the said injection.”

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) lawyers argued that the athlete had consumed supplements at her own risk without even bothering to consult the coach or any other official to ascertain whether the supplements contained prohibited substances.

An image of the foil containing the vials of the injection which Nisha took was submitted during the hearing but the details of the contents were indiscernible because it was printed in Russian. Parth Goswami, the lawyer representing the athlete, said that he would knock on the doors of the appeal panel for a reduction of the four-year ban. “Our contention is that it was unintentional because of the humble background of the wrestler who is from a small village. Moreover, the wrestler was told by her brother that the injection was a muscle relaxant. There was no way the athlete could verify the contents,” Goswami said.

