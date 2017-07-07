Junior National Aquatic Championship: Maharashtra girls win Overall trophy

Mumbai girl Rayna Saldanha was adjudged the best swimmer. (Source: File) Mumbai girl Rayna Saldanha was adjudged the best swimmer. (Source: File)

Maharashtra won the Overall Team Championships in Girls Group I and topped the medal tally chart with 26 gold, 28 silver and 12 bronze in the 44th Junior National Aquatic Championship 2017.

Mumbai girl Rayna Saldanha was adjudged the best swimmer in the girls group I category and Kenisha Gupta also from the megapolis received the best swimmer’s award in the girls group II category.

Both the girls won gold medal on the last day of Junior Aquatic Championship 2017 today.

In the 100 m Freestyle Girls Group I, Rayna Saldanha for Maharashtra won her 3rd gold with a time of 1:00.13 while her teammate Sadhvi Dhuri bagged the silver with a time of 1:00.87. Annie Jain of Madhya Pradesh won bronze with a time of 1:01.03.

Kenisha Gupta of Maharashtra dominated the 100 m Freestyle Girls Group II with a time of 1:00.26 bagging the gold medal while Khushi Dinesh of Karnataka won silver with a time of 1:02.80. Astha Choudhary won bronze with a time of 1:03.05.

In the four days of the Championship, Rayna Saldanha won total 4 Golds and 1 Silver for Maharashtra in Group I Category event and Kenisha Gupta won total 5 Golds creating I National Meet Record in the Group II competition in individual events.

