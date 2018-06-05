Jump prodigy Sreeshankar Murali on tough road to recovery

Shankar, who should have been packing his bags for Gold Coast, had to undergo surgery. Shankar, who should have been packing his bags for Gold Coast, had to undergo surgery.

The last few months have been the “toughest phase” of his life for long jump prodigy Sreeshankar Murali. A goof-up by the Athletics Federation of India cost him a spot at the Commonwealth Games. And then came a bout of severe stomach ache which turned out to be an appendix rupture. Shankar, who should have been packing his bags for Gold Coast, had to undergo surgery and spent the next three days in the intensive care unit. The 18-year-old was advised eight weeks’ rest, but was back for training just two weeks after getting his stitches undone.

“I didn’t have a choice. I couldn’t afford such a long break with so many competitions lined up this season. But the moment I resumed training, I felt horrible. All my strength had abandoned me. I lost six kg during that phase and could barely stand. But I continued my training despite all the pain,” Shankar said on the eve of the departure of the Indian continent for the Asian Juniors Athletics Championship in Gifu (Japan).

Shankar is part of the 51-member squad that left Delhi on Monday night for the event slated for June 7-10. Quarter-miler Jisna Mathew, who participated in the 2017 IAAF World Championships and has two gold from the 2016 Asian Juniors, and 2018 Asian Indoors silver medallist triple jumper Kanakaraj Kamalraj are among those who could return with a medal from the event.

In March at the Federation Cup in Patiala that served as the qualifying event for the Commonwealth Games, Shankar registered his career best jump of 7.99m — just a centimetre short of AFI’s qualifying guideline. But since his name wasn’t sent in the provisional list prepared by the AFI , as they “did not expect” him to perform so well, his accreditation wasn’t completed.

But the engineering student from Palakkad, harbours no bitter feelings. In fact, he feels it was a blessing in disguise.

“What if my appendix had burst while I was in Australia? That would have been a huge issue. Here I have my parents to take care of me and help get me back on my feet. I think God has his plans,” he said.

Shankar, who was prodded by his father to resume training as soon as possible, says he’s feeling completely fit now. But he admits that improving upon his personal best in Japan would be unlikely.

“I’m just glad to be fit enough to compete again. I wanted to get some experience before the inter-state meet (qualifying meet for the Asian Games starting 26 June),” he said. Shankar, who is a medal prospect at the Olympics according to Anju Bobby George’s coach Robert, is planning to give up his pursuit of an engineering degree and take up another course which would allow him to dedicate more time to his sporting endeavours.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App