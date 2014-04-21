Joshna Chinappa stuns Rachael Grinham, wins Richmond Open

Joshna Chinappa of India ended a career-long losing run to Australia’s former world champion Rachael Grinham when she upset the top seed in straight games to win the inaugural $10,000 Richmond Open here. World No.21 Chinappa beat her 16th-ranked opponent 11-9, 11-5, 11-8 for the first time in six meetings to bag her ninth Women’s Squash Association (WSA) tour title at the Country Club of Virginia here Saturday.

With the victory, Chinappa also avenged her defeat of the Texas Open last week when she lost to the 37-year-old Australian in just 24 minutes.

For Grinham, it was the 65th final appearance since making her first tour final back in March 1998 while it was the 16th final for the Indian.

Out swinging

Tournament spokesman Kristen Lange narrated the final. “Starting the first game, Grinham came out swinging, firing her way to a 6-2 lead – however Chinappa surged back through consistent play to level the game off at 6-6,” Lange said.

“From here it was a battle to 11, with the lead oscillating between the two players until a couple unfortunate mistakes gave Chinappa the first game,” he said.

Chinappa dominated the second game before Grinham fought back in the third.

“The start of the third game was once again all Chinappa as she quickly sailed to an 8-2 lead. Never one to be counted out Grinham fought her way back to 8-8, however it was a case of too little too late as Grinham made three critical errors to give Joshna her first win over the courageous Australian,” Lange added.

