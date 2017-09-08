Only in Express

Joshna Chinappa outlasts top seed to make Hong Kong final

Indian squash star Joshna Chinappa on Friday shocked top seed Annie Au of Hong Kong to storm into the final at the USD 25,000 HKFC International in Hong Kong.

By: PTI | Published:September 8, 2017 7:39 pm
Joshna Chinappa, Annie Au, HKFC International, sports news, squash, Indian Express The 71 minute clash ended 11-9, 10-12, 11-7, 8-11, 11-9 in Chinappa’s favour. (Source: Express Archive)
The third seeded Indian, who had a tough quarterfinal match against the 8th seed Liu Tsz-Ling, was able to wear down her higher-ranked opponent.

The 71 minute clash ended 11-9, 10-12, 11-7, 8-11, 11-9 in Chinappa’s favour and in the process the Indian had done a repeat performance of the same event last year by not only moving into the final but beating the same opponent.

On that occasion too the match had gone the full distance of five games.

She now awaits the winner of the semifinal between fourth seed Tesni Evans of Wales and second seed Nour El Tayeb of Egypt in the title clash on Saturday.

In Kuala Lumpur, Harinder Pal Sandhu won his fifth straight title and 10th overall after he defeated Mohd Syafiq Kamal of Malaysia 11-8, 10-12, 11-3, 9-11, 11-6.

