Only in Express

Joshna Chinappa enters semi-finals in Hong Kong

Joshna Chinappa entered into the semi-finals of HKFC International squash with a hard-fought victory over Hong Kong's Liu Tsz-Ling. Joshna won the match 11-8 8-11 12- 10 10-12 11-3 and now faces top seed Annie Au.

By: PTI | Hong Kong | Published:September 8, 2017 12:12 am
The Indian national champion won the match 11-8 8-11 12- 10 10-12 11-3.
Top News

India’s top-ranked woman player, Joshna Chinappa entered into the semi-finals of the USD 25,000 HKFC International squash, a PSA World Tour event, with a hard-fought victory over Hong Kong’s Liu Tsz-Ling.

Joshna, seeded third, had to toil hard against the eighth seeded Hong Kong player and it was not until the deciding fifth game that she was at ease.

The Indian national champion won the match 11-8 8-11 12- 10 10-12 11-3. She now faces top seed Annie Au of Hong Kong in the last four stage of the tournament.

However, other two Indians in the fray — Dipika Pallikal Karthik and qualifier Vikram Malhotra — bowed out of the competition.

Dipika, sixth seed, was handed defeat by the fourth seeded Tesni Evans of Wales after a hard-fought contest. Tesni prevailed 10-12 11-9 11-4 9-11 11-3 over Dipika.

As for Vikram, after the glorious first round where he toppled the top seed Zahed Mohamed of Egypt, he went down to seventh seeded Leo Au of Hong Kong.

The local player won 11-8 11-7 11-8.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur, India’s Harinder Pal Sandhu entered the final of the Malaysian Tour Squash Circuit (SSJM) with an easy win.

Sandhu is now on the threshold of winning his fifth PSA title in a row.

The Indian, top seeded, posted a comfortable 11-1 11-8 11-8 win over a Malaysian qualifier Darren Rahul Pragasam in his semifinal match.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 07, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
31
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 66
FT
31
Match Tied
Sep 08, 201720:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 67
Sep 08, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 68

Get your a** up, you are not being paid to sleep 