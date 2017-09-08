Joshna Chinappa enters semi-finals in Hong Kong

The Indian national champion won the match 11-8 8-11 12- 10 10-12 11-3. The Indian national champion won the match 11-8 8-11 12- 10 10-12 11-3.

India’s top-ranked woman player, Joshna Chinappa entered into the semi-finals of the USD 25,000 HKFC International squash, a PSA World Tour event, with a hard-fought victory over Hong Kong’s Liu Tsz-Ling.

Joshna, seeded third, had to toil hard against the eighth seeded Hong Kong player and it was not until the deciding fifth game that she was at ease.

The Indian national champion won the match 11-8 8-11 12- 10 10-12 11-3. She now faces top seed Annie Au of Hong Kong in the last four stage of the tournament.

However, other two Indians in the fray — Dipika Pallikal Karthik and qualifier Vikram Malhotra — bowed out of the competition.

Dipika, sixth seed, was handed defeat by the fourth seeded Tesni Evans of Wales after a hard-fought contest. Tesni prevailed 10-12 11-9 11-4 9-11 11-3 over Dipika.

As for Vikram, after the glorious first round where he toppled the top seed Zahed Mohamed of Egypt, he went down to seventh seeded Leo Au of Hong Kong.

The local player won 11-8 11-7 11-8.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur, India’s Harinder Pal Sandhu entered the final of the Malaysian Tour Squash Circuit (SSJM) with an easy win.

Sandhu is now on the threshold of winning his fifth PSA title in a row.

The Indian, top seeded, posted a comfortable 11-1 11-8 11-8 win over a Malaysian qualifier Darren Rahul Pragasam in his semifinal match.

