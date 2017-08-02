Joshna Chinappa-Dipika Pallikal in quarters of World Doubles Championship

In the quarterfinal, Joshna and Dipika are scheduled to take on the Group A runner up Samantha Cornett and Nikole Todd. In the quarterfinal, Joshna and Dipika are scheduled to take on the Group A runner up Samantha Cornett and Nikole Todd.

The formidable Indian pair of Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal advanced to the women’s doubles quarterfinals at the WSF World Doubles Squash Championship.

Having started off on Tuesday, the number two seeds and 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist went on to top the three-team Group B by beating Tesni Evans and Deon Saffery of Wales quite comfortably.

In the quarterfinal on Thursday, Joshna and Dipika are scheduled to take on the Group A runner up Samantha Cornett and Nikole Todd of Canada.

The Indian mixed pairs also put up a confident show. Number two seeds Saurav Ghosal and Dipika began their Group B league with a win over Malaysian pair of Mohammed Syafiq Kamal and Rachel Arnold in straight games.

Similarly Joshna and Vikram Malhotra, the sixth seeds, are currently topping Group C after winning both their matches. Having started with a win yesterday, the duo scored over Zac Miller and Amanda Landers-Murphy of New Zealand in a close match today for a clean slate thus far.

However the lone Indian men’s doubles pair of Malhotra and Mahesh Mangaonkar have had it rough. Losing both their matches in the Group A league, the Indian pair are currently placed at the bottom of the table in this four-team Group with one just more match to go.

The results: all league: Mens doubles: Group A : Vikram Malhotra and Mahesh Mangaonkar lost to Clyne and Lobban (Sco) 1-11, 6-11; lost to Bennet and Schweertman (Nether) 6-11, 6- 11

Women’s doubles: Group B : Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik bt Evans and Saffery (Wales) 11-8, 11-7; (Joshna and Dipika) qualify for quarterfinal

Mixed doubles: Group B league: Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal Karthik bt Mohammed Syafiq Kamal and Rachel Arnold (Mal) 11-7, 11-4 ; Group C: Vikram Malhotra and Joshna Chinappa bt Zac Miller and Amanda Landers-Murphy (Nzl) 11-9, 11-9.

