Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik begin well at World Doubles Squash

Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik needed just 14 minutes to complete their opening fixture. (Source: File) Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik needed just 14 minutes to complete their opening fixture. (Source: File)

Second seeds Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik made a flying start to their campaign with an easy 11-4, 11-5 win over the Colombian pair of Pelaez and Tovar in a Group B league enounter at the WSF-World Doubles Squash Championship.

The Indian pair, the second seed, needed just 14 minutes to complete their opening fixture in this three-team Group on a winning note.

Later, Joshna teaming up with Vikram Malhotra in the mixed doubles won the first match in Group C against Leiper

and Hallama of Scotland rather comfortably at 11-5 11-6.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App