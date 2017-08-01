Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik begin well at World Doubles Squash

By: PTI | Manchester | Published:August 1, 2017 10:23 pm
Second seeds Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik made a flying start to their campaign with an easy 11-4, 11-5 win over the Colombian pair of Pelaez and Tovar in a Group B league enounter at the WSF-World Doubles Squash Championship.
The Indian pair, the second seed, needed just 14 minutes to complete their opening fixture in this three-team Group on a winning note.
Later, Joshna teaming up with Vikram Malhotra in the mixed doubles won the first match in Group C against Leiper
and Hallama of Scotland rather comfortably at 11-5 11-6.
