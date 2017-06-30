Latest News

Joseph Parker to make second defense of WBO heavyweight title against Hughie Fury

Joseph Parker will make the second defense of his WBO heavyweight title against Hughie Fury in Manchester on September 23. They were scheduled to fight in New Zealand but Fury pulled out because of a back injury.

Joseph Parker will make the second defense of his WBO heavyweight title against Hughie Fury in Manchester on Sept. 23.

The boxers’ promoters announced the fight on Friday.

They were scheduled to fight in Parker’s home country of New Zealand on May 6 but Fury pulled out because of a back injury. Parker beat Fury’s late replacement, Razvan Conjanu, in a unanimous decision to extend his 100 percent record to 23 wins.

Fury, who is the cousin of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has won all 20 of his professional fights, 10 by knockout.

The fight will be staged at Manchester Arena.

