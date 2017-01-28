John Cena, Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg in action; see who plays who at WWE Royal Rumble 2017

The Royal Rumble match will witness Undertaker, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and other greats in the ring to win the title. (Source: wwe.com) The Royal Rumble match will witness Undertaker, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and other greats in the ring to win the title. (Source: wwe.com)

WWE Royal Rumble is just a day away and it is expected to be a cracker of a pay-per-view with one of the most glittering lineup in a few years. And there was the slightest of glimpse into what to expect. After Triple-H won the 2016 edition of Royal Rumble by eliminating Dean Ambrose, it will be nice to see whether a new superstar will win the title or we will have a predictable winner once again. At the same time, veterans like Undertaker and Goldberg will also look to stamp their authority. This year’s event is Sunday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Here is a breakdown of every Royal Rumble match:

Royal Rumble Preview :

WWE Champion AJ Styles against John Cena

No Disqualification Match: WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens against Reigns ( With Chris Jericho suspended above the ring in a shark cage)

Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair against Bayley

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann against Neville

Kickoff Match: Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella & Naomi against Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Natalya

Kickoff Match: Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus against Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Kickoff Match: Sasha Banks against Nia Jax