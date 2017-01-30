John Cena equals Ric Flair’s record for most WWE Championship titles

John Cena equalled Ric Flair’s record for the most World Championship titles (Source: WWE) John Cena equalled Ric Flair’s record for the most World Championship titles (Source: WWE)

John Cena got the better of AJ Styles on Monday to win his 16th WWE Championship title. With this, Cena has tied Ric Flair’s record for most world titles. The feud between Styles and Cena has been heating up for sometime now and on Monday, it came down to an epic match that ended in Cena’s favour.

Cena had to work to get his win. The match started with him giving Styles a huge elbow. The two then exchanged punches before Styles went for his Styles Clash. But Cena countered by throwing Styles high and putting him down on the mat hard.

But Styles then quickly went for some counter moves and took control of the bout. Cena regained some of the lost momentum with a Facebuster. Cena had already tried an Attitude Adjustment on Styles earlier and got a two-count. He now tried another on Styles and the latter didn’t buckle even after bearing the brunt of it.

Styles once again got out of the submission and Cena went on to lock him in the figure four leg lock, a move made famous by Ric Flair himself. Styles pushed at Cena some more but the latter took control of the match after that.

He then had to do two more Attitude Adjustments on Styles, the last one from the top rope, to seal victory.

