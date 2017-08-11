Latest News

Johannes Vetter’s huge throw sets up German javelin showdown

Johannes Vetter, who moved to second on the all-time list last month with a 94.44 metres effort in Lucerne, produced another fine throw of 91.20 metres at the first attempt to power into Saturday's final as the top qualifier.

By: Reuters | London | Published:August 11, 2017 11:00 am
Johannes Vetter, Thomas Rohler, World Championships, Jan Zelezny Johannes Vetter’s leading throw was almost five metres longer than the next best effort of Czech Petr Frydrych. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Germany’s Johannes Vetter and Thomas Rohler will take their burgeoning javelin rivalry into a potentially riveting final at the World Athletics Championships after achieving the automatic qualifying mark on Thursday.

Yet the pair, who have this season both produced throws that have only ever been bettered by the great Czech Jan Zelezny, surpassed the 83 metres qualifying standard in contrasting style.

Vetter, who moved to second on the all-time list last month with a 94.44 metres effort in Lucerne, produced another fine throw of 91.20 metres at the first attempt to power into Saturday’s final as the top qualifier.

Olympic champion Rohler, in the second group, had to work harder, failing to make it with his first throw (80.88m) before his second effort cleared the 83m mark by 87 centimetres to make him the eighth best qualifier.

With Andreas Hoffman also making the final as fifth best qualifier (85.62m), Vetter, whose leading throw was almost five metres longer than the next best effort of Czech Petr Frydrych (86.22m), declared: “I am dreaming of three medals for Germany.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 10, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 22 -->
24
Zone B - Match 22
FT
29
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Tamil Thalaivas beat Bengaluru Bulls (29-24)
Aug 11, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 23 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 23
Aug 12, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 24 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 24

Best of Express

I want peace at Indo-China border, will return the belt 