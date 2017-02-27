Jitu Rai, Heena Sidhu win gold in 10m Air Pistol mixed team event at Shooting World Cup

Jitu Rai and Heena Sidhu won the 10m Air Pistol mixed event – which is a test event at the moment. (Source: Viren Rasquinha Twitter) Jitu Rai and Heena Sidhu won the 10m Air Pistol mixed event – which is a test event at the moment. (Source: Viren Rasquinha Twitter)

India finally got their first gold medal at the on-going Shooting World Cup at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range as the duo of Jitu Rai and Heena Sidhu beat Japan in the final on Monday. However, the mixed event is a test-only event which means there are no official World Cup medals and no official scores added to the shooters’ accolades.

ISSF has introduced mixed events to add a certain bit of drama to the sport which has been an individual sport so far with men and women competing in different events based on the categories. The world body hopes that the new event can add unpredictability to the sport where despite one shooter’s good performance, the other one could bring the score down.

The mixed event got its start with the 10m Air Rifle event at the World Cup on Saturday with China winning the gold medal over Japan.

“That’s the stuff shooting needs. People should talk about it instead of just sit, clap and go home,” is how Australia coach Petr Kurka summed up the new format.

“When you see one shooter do well and his teammate, kind of, mess up the hard work, you end up comparing. From a spectator’s point of view, this is good,” he added.

However, Hungary’s Peter Sidi, who won a silver in the 10m air rifle event, differed and called it ‘boring.’ “It’s just playing, you know. Like passing time. This is not a real event,” Sidi said. “Nobody knows what is happening. We are just learning the event as it was being played. The rules could be better. It is a little bit boring.”

This comes on the heels of India’s already bronze medal start in the 10m Air Rifle category with Pooja Ghatke coming out on the podium on the opening day of the tournament.

