Jitu Rai fails to qualify for 10m Air Pistol finals at ISSF World Cup

He shot his second best score than he ever has to win a medal at a World Cup. But, this time it was not enough for Jitu Rai to even qualify for the finals of the men’s 10m Air Pistol event. At the shooting ISS World Cup (Rifle/Pistol) in Munich, Jitu failed to qualify for the final even after shooting a score of 581 in the qualifying.

Jitu finished 10th overall in the qualifying. He was in chance to qualify for the final but his score of nine on the 57th and 58th shot proved crucial in end and Turkey’s Tugrul Ozer went on to qualify at the eighth position with score of 582.

Two other shooters in the event, Prakash Nanjappa and Anmol Jain finished 34th and 36th respectively after identical score of 576.

In the women’s Rifle 3 Positions, Tejaswini Sawant finished 15th in qualifying after shooting 199 out of 200 in the prone position but she could manage 584 overall. N Gaayathri finished 38th with a score of 579 while Elizabeth Susan Koshy shot 576 to end in 55th place.

On Tuesday, the final day of the World Cup, two Indians will compete in two different events. Former world number one Heena Sidhu will take part in women’s 10m Air Pistol and in Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions finals three-time Olympian Sanjeev Rajput will be a big hope.

