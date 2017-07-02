Jeff Horn stuns Manny Pacquiao to win WBO welterweight world title

Jeff Horn improved his record to 18-0-1. (source: Reuters) Jeff Horn improved his record to 18-0-1. (source: Reuters)

Australia’s Jeff Horn stunned Filipino Manny Pacquiao to claim a unanimous 12-round decision and win the WBO world welterweight title in front of 50,000 fans at Brisbane’s Lang Park on Sunday.

The unheralded 29-year-old former schoolteacher, who improved his record to 18-0-1, was adjudged the winner over the eight-division world champion by scores of 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113.

