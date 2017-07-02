Latest News

Jeff Horn stuns Manny Pacquiao to win WBO welterweight world title

Former school teacher Jeff Horn stuns world champion Manny Pacquiao to win the World Boxing Organisation welterweight crown with a unanimous points decision in Brisbane.

By: Reuters | Sydney | Updated: July 2, 2017 11:02 am
Jeff Horn improved his record to 18-0-1. (source: Reuters)
Top News

Australia’s Jeff Horn stunned Filipino Manny Pacquiao to claim a unanimous 12-round decision and win the WBO world welterweight title in front of 50,000 fans at Brisbane’s Lang Park on Sunday.
The unheralded 29-year-old former schoolteacher, who improved his record to 18-0-1, was adjudged the winner over the eight-division world champion by scores of 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113.

The unheralded 29-year-old former schoolteacher, who improved his record to 18-0-1, was adjudged the winner over the eight-division world champion by scores of 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113.

To be updated….

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Rahul Dravid is known for the discipline and commitment he brings to the table 