Jeff Horn stuns Manny Pacquiao to win WBO welterweight world title

By: Reuters | Sydney | Updated: July 2, 2017 11:02 am
Australia’s Jeff Horn stunned Filipino Manny Pacquiao to claim a unanimous 12-round decision and win the WBO world welterweight title in front of 50,000 fans at Brisbane’s Lang Park on Sunday.
The unheralded 29-year-old former schoolteacher, who improved his record to 18-0-1, was adjudged the winner over the eight-division world champion by scores of 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113.
