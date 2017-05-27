Javelin thrower Rohit Yadav fails dope test, to be stripped of Asian Youth Athletics silver medal

Rohit Yadav (left) is a ‘World School Games Gold medallist 2016’ and had also set a new meet record with his best throw of 76.11m. (Source: PTI) Rohit Yadav (left) is a ‘World School Games Gold medallist 2016’ and had also set a new meet record with his best throw of 76.11m. (Source: PTI)

16-year-old javelin thrower Rohit Yadav may be stripped of his Asian Youth Athletics championship silver medal after failing a dope test. Yadav’s ‘A’ sample was tested positive and the reports by National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) confirmed that he had taken a banned substance ‘stanozolol’.

Yadav is a ‘World School Games Gold medallist 2016’ and had also set a new meet record with his best throw of 76.11m which awarded him a gold medal at the 14th national youth Championship in April. Rohit has a week’s time to get his confirmatory ‘B’ sample tested. He’ll appear before NADA disciplinary panel to defend himself.

“Rohit has tested positive for stanozolol and he has been placed under provisional suspension,” a top AFI official told PTI.

“It is just ‘A’ sample right now and AFI got the results of the test on May 23, that is final day of the Asian Youth Athletics Championship in Bangkok. AFI didn’t know about the dope result and so he was sent,” he added.

In early April, Indian weightlifter Sushila Panwar was also tested positive after her ‘A’ sample was found to be a banned substance. A similar case was presented by India’s footballer Subrata Paul who failed his dope test after being tested positive for a banned steroid. It came just two months before India play Kyrgyz Republic in their second AFC Asian Cup qualifier.

