Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra set for Diamond League debut in Paris leg

Junior world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is all set to rub shoulders with top throwers in the world as he is set to make his Diamond League debut. Before the Asian and World Championships, Chopra will compete with the best in the sport in Paris leg of the tournament from July 1.

In Paris, the 19-year-old will be competing against Rio Olympics champion Thomas Rohler of Germany and other top performers of the sport of this season including German Johannes Vetter (season’s best 89.68m) and Tero Pitkamaki of Finland. While Rohler has best throw of 93.90m, Vetter is second with 89.68m and Pitkamaki is third with 88.27m.

“I’m really looking forward to making my Diamond League debut and giving my best. This competition has been a target ever since the World (Junior) Championships in Bydgoszcz and I’ve been working really hard in Patiala in the run up to this,” said Chopra.

Chopra won the gold medal at the junior World Championships with a throw of 86.48m, his personal best, but has a season best of 85.63m which he got at the Federation Cup National Championships at Patiala earlier this month.

“The Diamond League is a competition where I stand to gain a lot of exposure and the experience will be of huge importance as I work my way towards the World Championships. I am really eager to be in the same fray as some of the finest in the sport,” he added.

Paris Diamond League will be his first top-tier event while he has also qualified for the World Championships that will be held in London in August. After the Paris tournament, Chopra will be in Bhubaneswar for the Asian Championships from July 6-9.

