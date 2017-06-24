Javelin thrower Davinder tests positive for marijuana

Marijuana is a specified substance under the WADA code and hence Singh hasn’t been provisionally suspended Marijuana is a specified substance under the WADA code and hence Singh hasn’t been provisionally suspended

London World Championships-bound javelin thrower Davinder Singh has tested positive for marijuana after samples were taken during the third leg of the Indian Grand Prix in New Delhi in May.

Marijuana is a specified substance under the World Anti-Doping Agency code and hence Singh hasn’t been provisionally suspended but will have to face a disciplinary panel of the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA).

However, he could face sanction under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

“An athlete who participated in the Indian Grand Prix in New Delhi has tested positive for marijuana. As marijuana falls under the specified substances list as per the WADA code he has not been provisionally suspended. However, we will have to go into the details of his case to see if he has can be prosecuted under the narcotic drugs act,” NADA director general Navin Agarwal said on Friday.

Davinder Singh was scheduled to participate in the Asian Athletics Championships to be held in Bhubaneshwar in July. He had also qualified for the World Championships in London when he won gold with a throw of 84.57 metres during the 1st leg of the Indian Grand Prix in Patiala.

