Javelin throw coach Uwe Hohn not happy with AFI, SAI

Just four months into the job, India’s javelin throw coach Uwe Hohn said he is fast losing his patience, thanks to dilly-dallying by the authorities on his demands for performance based bonus and other perks.

The 55-year-old Hohn, the only javelin thrower in history to have crossed the 100m mark, took charge as coach at the national camp here in November last year but four months into his job he is feeling “annoyed” that the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and Sports Authority Of India (SAI) have not fulfilled their promises.

“I had decided to come here to help Indian athletics but it is not easy (to work) here. My salary is just basic, not much but it is all right. But I need to get performance based bonus and other perks. There will have to be a system and these things will have to be taken care of. I have been promised a lot but nothing has been fulfilled,” he said.

“I have approached the AFI with these demands but I am not being heard properly. It is annoying,” he added.

Around 10 javelin throwers are training under Hohn and one of them, Neeraj Chopra, is a bright prospect to win a medal in the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Hohn said the salary he is getting is not much as compared to his counterparts in other countries but he is all right with it if he is given perks and incentives.

One of his demands is business class travel in long flights and enough equipment at the training camp.

“You need to be rewarded for good work. Then I need to travel in better conditions. Moreover, I am not getting enough equipment and there is delay. I don’t understand why these things are happening, it is not good,” Hohn said.

Asked if he will quit if things are not sorted out soon, he said, “I am yet to decide on that thing. I want to continue and complete my contract which is till 2020 Olympics. But I have to see if these (demands) are fulfilled by the AFI and SAI soon. I will see.”

He said he would also want to have a proper training system by having an assistant coach and other staff.

“I need a proper system, an assistant coach and other staff. I also want to bring in more trainees. There is a lot of talent. It is not necessary that a javelin thrower will be called at national camp when he can throw 80m or near about. Those who can throw 75m should be called in,” Hohn said.

“The younger they come the better because that will minimise the mistake they commit. If you commit the mistakes for a long time, it is difficult to change it later.”

