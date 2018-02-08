Jammu and Kashmir loses opportunity to host Asian Martial Arts Games due to security fears

Jammu and Kashmir has lost the opportunity to host the Asian Martial Arts Games in October this year after the world body has expressed reservations due to security reasons.

“In a huge loss to Jammu and Kashmir, the Asian Martial Arts Games 2018, which were scheduled to be held in October in the valley, have been cancelled by the world body citing security reasons,” a spokesperson of J&K state KiAiDo Association, which was the organiser of the event, said.

He said the state association has been informed by the National Martial Arts Committee (NMAC) – India that the World Martial Arts Games Committee (WMAGC) has decided not to host the event in Kashmir valley after some of the Asian member countries, besides observers from the WMAGC, have expressed concern about the security situation.

“The organisers were informed that some Asian countries, besides game observers, mostly from Germany, UK and the US, have refused to travel to J&K following travel advisories issued by their respective governments,” he said.

The spokesperson said NMAC-India has written a letter to J&K state KiAiDo Association that “keeping the views from WMAGC, we have decided to withdraw the proposal of hosting the prestigious Asian Martial Arts Games from J&K”.

However NMAC said it is open to host its regional and National Games in J&K in near future. The spokesperson said NMAC-India will now decide a new venue for holding the event.

