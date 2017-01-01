Jammu and Kashmir government announces Rs 5 lakh cash award for shooter Chain Singh

Chain Singh had won six medals at the 2016 South Asian Games. (Source: File) Chain Singh had won six medals at the 2016 South Asian Games. (Source: File)

Recognising the talent of shooter Chain Singh who made the state proud by winning six gold medals at 2016 South Asian Games besides clinching a medal in 2014 Asian Games, the state government has sanctioned Rs 5 lakh cash award for the sportsperson.

“Chain Singh, a native of Jammu & Kashmir who is serving in the Indian Army, shall be presented this prestigious award by the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is also the President of the State Sports Council,” informed Waheed ur Rehman Para, Secretary State Sports Council.

The cash award for the shooter has been sanctioned on the recommendation of J&K Sports Minister, Imran Reza Ansari.

Speaking to PTI the Sports Minister said, “Chain Singh has done us proud, his achievements at the National level and International level have inspired many a young sportspersons to take up sports in the state.”

Sports activities in the state have got a fillip in the past few months due to the endeavours of the present dispensation which, besides upgrading the sports infrastructure, is focusing on felicitating the accomplished sportspersons to encourage them.