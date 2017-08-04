Latest News

Jamaican authorities back Russia’s failed attempt to have doping ban lifted

Jamaican Athletics authorities are in the firing line once again after voting in favour of a bid to lift Russia's ban from international competition for doping. Jamaica was among 21 countries, including Nigeria, Peru which voted in favour of ending Russia's suspension.

By: Reuters | London | Published:August 4, 2017 1:00 am
The attempt at the IAAF’s Congress to overturn the ban, imposed since November 2015 after a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report found evidence of state-sponsored doping in Russia, fell well short of the two-thirds majority needed, with 166 countries voting in favour of keeping it.

This decision comes eight months after the Warren Blake led-JAAA executive abstained from a vote on sweeping reforms of the IAAF.

Last November’s “Time for Change” proposals were aimed at moving Athletics forward from a tainted period in the sport’s history, encouraging greater integrity and disciplinary functions, along with giving a greater voice to athletes in the organisation and promoting gender balance.

