Jamaica unearth another Usain Bolt

Brianna Lyston finished 0.88 seconds ahead of her nearest rival Oneika McAnnuff to win the 200m final (Source: Facebook) Brianna Lyston finished 0.88 seconds ahead of her nearest rival Oneika McAnnuff to win the 200m final (Source: Facebook)

Jamaica may have unearthed yet another sprinting sensation after 12-year-old Brianna Lyston posted a record time at the 2017 Boys and Girls Championships.

The athlete from St. Jago school clocked a time of 23.72 seconds in a 200m race. This is almost within two seconds of the senior world record set by Florence Griffith-Joyner at the 1988 Olympics.

She finished 0.88 seconds ahead of her nearest rival Oneika McAnnuff to win the 200m final

The budding speed merchant also won the 100m dash on Thursday night in her Under-13 age group at Class Four level, winning the final in 11.86 seconds.

It is little wonder she is being immediately compared to the exploits of her all-conquering compatriot Usain Bolt.

Meanwhile, Lyston rose to national prominence as a 10-year-old. This was after she posted 42.41 seconds in the 300m at the Caribbean Union Teachers Championships in Trinidad and Tobago in 2015 – over a second faster than the time clocked by the winner of the boys’ race.

If Lyston can keep her form going she will soon be the one to watch out for at future Olympic Games.

